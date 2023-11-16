VDOT suspends road work for Thanksgiving; Fredericksburg-area traffic crunch expected

VDOT: “To make Thanksgiving travel more enjoyable and, most importantly, safe, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will be suspending many highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Wednesday, Nov. 22 until noon on Monday, Nov. 27.”

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. Check VDOT’s Weekly Lane Closures and Travel Advisories for the latest travel alerts in your area and around the state.

“Based on the traffic data, periods of heavy congestion were most likely to occur from mid-morning to evening on Tuesday and throughout the day on Wednesday and Sunday, with pockets of congestion on Saturday near shopping destinations. Some notable areas are:

“I-95 northbound and southbound in the Fredericksburg area: Since this map uses historical data it does not consider the recent extension of express lanes from south of Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) in Stafford to Route 17 (Exit 133), or the addition of northbound lanes at the Rappahannock River this week. However, based on the general traffic shifts in the post-pandemic period, with higher traffic volumes during weekdays preceding holidays – heavy congestion may still be expected during the periods mentioned above in the Fredericksburg area.”