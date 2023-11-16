Del. Subramanyam, a former Obama aide, announces bid for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District

Insidenova.com: “State Del. Suhas Subramanyam on Thursday announced his candidacy for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, joining a rapidly growing list of Democrats seeking to replace outgoing Rep. Jennifer Wexton.”
“Subramanyam, a former technology advisor to President Barack Obama, was recently elected to the Virginia Senate.”
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