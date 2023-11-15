The Center Square: “The Virginia Public Access Project, a go-to source for Virginia election information, hosted an “After Virginia Votes” panel discussing the General Assembly election in retrospect and how Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the Democratic legislative majority can work together.”
Post-election talks highlight winning campaign strategies, new legislative dynamics
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!