Expect to see smoke from Quantico tomorrow during controlled burn

Marine Corps Base Quantico: “MCBQ Forestry and Fire & Emergency Services will conduct a controlled burn tomorrow, Nov. 16, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at training TA11B area on the west side of base.”

“Residents can expect to see smoke columns coming from the installation and possibly some drift smoke throughout the surrounding area dependent on changing wind conditions. Quantico foresters do everything within their power to manage smoke impacts from these burns and ensure the safety of residents both in and around Quantico.”