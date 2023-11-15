2 local firefighters’ names to be added to memorial

Virginia Public Safety Foundation: “The Virginia Public Safety Foundation will honor 30 fallen Virginia heroes on November 18, 2023, in a ceremony for all public safety agencies and families of the public safety professionals being recognized. The guest of honor will be the Honorable Terry Cole, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security. Our honorees (for Nov. 18) include 17 firefighters, 11 law enforcement officers, 2 state correctional officers.”

Gary Clark Campbell, Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue & Emergency Management

Work Related Illness, 52 years old

(EOW: 01/20/2022)

Kimberly Ann Schoppa, Fairfax County Fire & Rescue Dept.

Work Related Illness, 49 years old

(EOW: 4/26/2022)