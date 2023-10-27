Snacks, candy, fun planned for Transit and Treats Halloween Bus

OmniRide: “OmniRide invites families to join them for the Transit and Treats Halloween Bus on October 28 from noon-4 pm. The event includes giveaways, snacks, candy, fun activities, and a chance to learn more about OmniRide’s Family of Transit Services. The event is FREE and open to the public.”

“Transit and Treats will take place at two locations along the Route 1 corridor:”