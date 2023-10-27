Features

Snacks, candy, fun planned for Transit and Treats Halloween Bus

By Uriah Kiser

OmniRide: “OmniRide invites families to join them for the Transit and Treats Halloween Bus on October 28 from noon-4 pm. The event includes giveaways, snacks, candy, fun activities, and a chance to learn more about OmniRide’s Family of Transit Services. The event is FREE and open to the public.”

“Transit and Treats will take place at two locations along the Route 1 corridor:”

  • Triangle Plaza (near Rosie’s Casino), 18050 Triangle Shopping Plaza, Dumfries, VA 22026
  • Prince William Plaza (near Americana grocery store), 14490 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Woodbridge, VA 22191

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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