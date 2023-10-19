Red Carpet Showcase to give platform to emerging artists

Press release: “The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (PWCAC-DST) will host its 14th Annual Red Carpet Showcase on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at the Montclair Country Club, located at 16500 Edgewood Drive in Montclair, VA.”

“This is a free, public event to encourage literacy and exposure to the arts while providing an opportunity for emerging artists, authors, and musicians to showcase their talents to the community.”

“This year’s program will feature five participants–two from the Prince William County/Manassas area and three from the greater Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Region.”