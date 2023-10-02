Marine Corps museum to host classic car show

Marine Corps Heritage Foundation: “The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation is holding its second Classic Car Show on Sunday, October 15 at the National Museum of the Marine Corps.”

The National Museum of the Marine Corps can be found at 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle.

“The free event is open to the public. Individuals and car groups interested in entering their vehicles (25 years or older) should use the form. Vehicle registration is free, but space is limited. Please register before Thursday, October 12, at 5 p.m.”

“The Museum is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on the day of the event. All visitors to the classic car show will be able to visit the Museum, enjoy lunch at Tun Tavern or Devil Dog Diner, visit the Museum Gift Shop, test your aim at the simulated rifle range and watch the film ‘We, the Marines’ on the giant screen in the Medal of Honor Theater.”

“9:30-10:30 a.m.: Registered Vehicle Check-in and 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Car show open to the public.”