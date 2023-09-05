School shooting threat, carjacking investigated in Prince William County

Prince William Police Department: “Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle – On August 31 at 8:57 p.m., officers responded to the area of Panther Pride Drive and Harwood Oaks Court in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed multiple shots were fired before a vehicle was seen quickly leaving the area. While investigating the incident, officers were notified a separate occupied vehicle was struck by the gunfire while driving in the above area and fled prior to contacting the police. While checking the area, officers located shell casings in a parking lot on Harwood Oaks Court. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.”

“Armed Robbery – On August 31 at 3:59 p.m., officers responded to the Auto Zone located at 4451 Cheshire Station Plaza in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed an employee observed an unknown man put an item from the store shelf into his backpack and walk towards the exit. When an employee confronted the suspect, he showed the employee a firearm in his waistband before walking out of the store. While outside of the store another employee attempted to confront the suspect

where he again showed the firearm in his waistband to the second employee before walking towards the woodline. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. No injuries were reported. Tow straps were reported missing. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 18-21 years old with short black hair and clean shaven.”

“Strong-Arm Robbery – On August 31 at 7:04 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 20-year-old woman,

and a male acquaintance, were in the parking lot of the above area when a vehicle pulled up next to them. The male acquaintance got into the vehicle which was occupied by three black males and a white female. When the victim refused to get inside the vehicle, one of the other male occupants of the vehicle grabbed her bag before the vehicle sped off. The victim, who was not injured, reported her bag and a safe missing. One of the suspects was described as a black male with long hair twists that were in a ponytail on the side of his head.”

“School Threat Investigation – On August 31 at 11:57 a.m., the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Potomac High School located at 3401 Panther Pride Drive in Dumfries (22026) was advised about a threat of

violence received at the school. The investigation revealed a male caller contacted the school and made a brief threat to shoot the school. The school quickly took safety precautions. Responding officers and the SRO monitored the parking lot and vehicles arriving in the area. In coordination with school personnel, there was no immediate threat determined. A search of the area was conducted, and neither the caller nor the weapon were located.”

“Carjacking – On August 31 at 10:27 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lightner Road and James Madison Highway in Haymarket (20169) to investigate a carjacking. The investigation revealed the victim, an 18-year-old man, arranged an exchange of vehicles with an unknown man via a social media app. While in the parking lot of the above area, the suspected buyer, and another unknown man, arrived in a vehicle. One of the men

got on the victim’s motorcycle and began to drive out of the parking lot. When the victim went to speak with the second suspect who was still inside the vehicle, the suspect brandished a knife and threatened the victim before also driving out of the parking lot. The victim remained in the area and contacted the police. While investigating the incident, officers located the vehicles and the suspects in the Manassas area where they both were taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the suspects, identified as Umaid Asif BHATTI and John Luis SHACKLEFORD, were arrested. Arrested on September 1: Umaid Asif BHATTI, 18, of 12570 Bristow Road in Nokesville. John Luis SHACKLEFORD, 18, of 14044 Baneberry Close in Manassas. Both Charged with carjacking. Court Date for both: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”