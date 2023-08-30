Self-service kiosks provide marriage licenses, deed copies

Circuit Court Clerk: “Circuit Court Clerk’s Office self-service kiosks are now available to the public at Prince William County government buildings.”

“The Circuit Court Clerk, Jacqueline Smith, has partnered with several Prince William County agencies to provide the public with self-service kiosks in the McCoart and Ferlazzo buildings in Woodbridge. The program is 100% funded by Virginia Technology grants.”

“Circuit Court Clerk Smith is pleased to announce the new kiosk locations that will provide residents with easier access to court and government services throughout the community. The self-service kiosks offer secure and quick access to Circuit Court Clerk services including marriage licenses, deed copies, case information, payments and more.”

“Additionally, through partnerships with several Prince William County Government Agencies, residents can access General District Court services, Voter Registration, Ticket and Tax Payments through self- service kiosks located at the two Prince William County Government Buildings. The kiosks accept all major credit cards.”

“Clerk Smith has further secured Virginia Technology grant funding for an additional eleven (11) self-service kiosks which will be deployed throughout Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. For more information about the self-service kiosks or Seals on Wheels, please visit pwcgov.org/department/circuit-court.”