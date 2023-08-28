‘The President’s Own’ to perform at National Museum of the Marine Corps

Marine Corps Heritage Foundation: “‘The President’s Own’ United States Marine Band will present the Summer Concert Series grand finale on August 31 at the National Museum of the Marine Corps.”

The address is 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle.

“The performance will begin at 7 p.m. on the Museum’s outdoor plaza. The premier band of the United States Marine Corps, ‘The President’s Own,’ plays patriotic and martial favorites alongside selections from the wind band repertoire, works by contemporary composers, scores from film and theatre, and more.”

“Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. The Museum, Medal of Honor Theater, Rifle Range, and Museum Store will remain open for extended hours until the concert begins.”

“Tun Tavern will also offer extended service from 4 – 6 p.m. Outdoor concessions will be available during the performance. Admission and parking are free and open to the public. No tickets are required.”

“In case of inclement weather, please check the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s Facebook page for more information.”