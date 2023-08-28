Man, 19, charged with indecent exposure after month-long search

Prince William Police Department: “Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related *ARREST – On August 24, the suspect sought in connection to the domestic dispute that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 1800 block of Tiger Lily Close in Woodbridge (22192) on August 23, was arrested. The accused, identified as Elijah Osha Devoe CHAPMAN, was taken into custody in Alexandria. Arrested on August 24: [No Photo Available] Elijah Osha Devoe CHAPMAN, 31, of the 1800 block of Tiger Lily Close. Charged with 1 count of malicious wounding, 1 count of preventing the summoning of law enforcement, 1 count of domestic assault & battery, 1 count of assault & battery, 3 counts of grand larceny, and 1 count of destruction of property. Court Date: Pending | Status: Incarcerated.”

“Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related [Previously Released] – On August 23 at 6:36 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 1800 block of Tiger Lily Close in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 33-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused took the victim’s phone. When a juvenile family member attempted to contact emergency services, the accused grabbed the phone and pushed the juvenile into a wall. The accused then took a firearm belonging to the victim and punctured a tire on the victim’s vehicle before leaving. While investigating the incident, the victim reported a separate assault that occurred on August 1 when accused threw an object which struck her in the face causing a laceration above her eye. The victim further reported the accused had taken another firearm on

August 5. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Elijah Osha Devoe CHAPMAN. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.”

“Indecent Exposure *ARREST – On August 21, officers concluded the investigation into the indecent exposure that was reported to have occurred in to the 13200 block of Kahns Road in Manassas (20112) on July 13. While investigating the incident, officers received information leading to the identity of the suspect. On August 20, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Joel Brian WHITE, who was served while in custody in Alexandria the following day. Arrested on August 21: Joel Brian WHITE, 19, of no fixed address. Charged with indecent liberties. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Indecent Exposure [Previously Released] – On July 13 at 5:21 p.m., officers responded to the 13200 block of Kahns Road in Manassas (20112) to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed the victim, a 13-year-old female juvenile, was walking in the above area when a vehicle

pulled up next to her. The driver of the vehicle, an unknown man, called to the victim and when the victim approached the vehicle, she observed the man was exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures. The victim quickly separated from the suspect and reported the incident to a family member who contacted the police. At no point during the encounter was any physical contact made between the victim and the suspect. While investigating the incident, officers determined the day prior the same man drove up to the victim’s residence and attempted to make contact with the occupants. When no contact was made with the occupants of the home, the suspect left the area. The suspect is described as a black male, with a slim build, hair twists and a goatee.”

“Residential Burglary – On August 24 at 6:47 p.m., officers responded to the Amberton Apartments located in the 11900 block of Coverstone Hill Close in Manassas (20109) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed the burglary occurred sometime between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. through a bedroom window which was found damaged. A laptop was reported missing.”

“Armed Robbery – On August 24 at 8:16 p.m., officers responded to the Dale Forest Apartments located in the 14300 block of Westway Lane in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 20-year-old man, made arrangements to meet a female acquaintance at the above location. While the parties were in the apartment building, an unknown man approached the victim and approached the victim and

brandished a firearm before taking the victim’s money. Both suspects were located and detained by officers without incident. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported. While investigating the incident, the male suspect was found in possession of the firearm which was determined to be a BB gun. Following the investigation, both the suspects, identified as Cresty VILLEDA and Adrian BARETT BARETT, were arrested. Arrested on August 24: Cresty VILLEDA, 23, of 4105 Gardensen Drive in Woodbridge. Adrian BARETT BARETT, 20, of 3261 Birchdale Square in Woodbridge Both charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Strangulation | Domestic Related – On August 24 at 12:02 a.m., officers responded to investigate a domestic dispute that was reported to have occurred at The Sutton Apartments located in the 2300 block of Vantage Drive in Woodbridge (22191) earlier that evening. The investigation revealed the victim, a 29-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused kicked and struck the victim several times before the accused placed a mat over the victim’s face. As the victim attempted to contact the police, the accused damaged her phone. The victim was physically prevented from leaving the apartment multiple times by the accused. Eventually, the accused left the apartment, and the victim reported the incident to police. Non-life threatening injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Juan Daniel CASTILLO, who turned himself in to police later that morning. Arrested on August 24: Juan Daniel CASTILLO, 29, of 4651 Woodway Place in Woodbridge. Charged with strangulation, abduction, domestic assault & battery, and preventing the summoning of law enforcement. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Sexual Assault Investigation – On August 21 at 12:45 a.m., officers responded to investigate a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Woodbridge (22191) area of Prince William County earlier that evening. The investigation revealed the victim, a 32-year-old woman, was sexually assaulted by a family member, identified as the accused. On August 23, following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Gregory CLARK, who turned himself in later that day. Arrested on August 23: Gregory CLARK, 62, of 2314 Marlin Court in Woodbridge. Charged with 1 charge of forcible sodomy and 2 charges of object sexual penetration. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On August 24 at 5:59 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 16400 block of Steerage Close in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a destruction of property. When officers arrived at the residence, they made contact with a male resident, later identified as the accused. During the encounter, the accused threw a bathroom fixture which struck an officer. The accused also spat on the officer before being detained without further incident. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as [redacted], was arrested. Arrested on August 24: [redacted] in Woodbridge. Charged with assault & battery on LEO. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”