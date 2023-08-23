Woman pushed from moving car during assault at Veteran’s Park

Prince William Police Department: “Malicious Wounding | Strangulation – On August 19 at 8:40 a.m., officers responded to Veteran’s Park located at 14300 Veterans Drive in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 22-year-old woman, and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation while driving near the above area. During the encounter, the accused struck the victim multiple times before grabbing her neck and shoving her out of the moving vehicle. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Steven Jose MORALES. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. Wanted: [Photo from April 2023] Steven Jose MORALES, 28, of the 1200 block of Riggs Court in Woodbridge. Described as a Hispanic male, approximately 6’0, 232lbs., with black medium length hair, brown eyes, and a full beard. Wanted for malicious wounding, strangulation, and domestic assault & battery.”

“Aggravated Assault Investigation – On August 19, officers responded to investigate an assault that was reported to have occurred at the Wawa located at 2051 Daniel Stuart Square in Woodbridge (22191) on August

17 at approximately 7:00 p.m.. The investigation revealed the victim, a 32-year-old man, was approached by an unknown man in the parking lot who kicked his vehicle. When the victim confronted the man, he was struck in the face multiple times before the parties separated. The victim left the area and sought medical treatment. During the investigation, officers determined the suspect has previously been seen at the business soliciting money from patrons. The suspect was not located. Suspect Description: A Hispanic male, approximately 5’6, 175lbs., with black hair and a light-colored goatee. Last seen wearing a green floppy military-style hat and sunglasses.”

“Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On August 18 at 2:09 p.m., officers responded to H & M Auto Service located at 14725 Industry Court in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a destruction of property. The investigation revealed sometime between August 17 at 6:30 p.m. and August 18 at 9:30 a.m., a round was fired into the business, striking an interior wall. At the time of the incident, the business was closed and unoccupied. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.”

“Brandishing of a Firearm | Road Rage Related – On August 20 at 4:42 p.m., officers responded to the area of Hylton Avenue and Occoquan Road in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a brandishing. The investigation revealed the victim, a 31-year-old man, was driving in the above area when he was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of a Subaru. During the encounter, the other driver threatened the victim before brandishing a firearm. The suspect initially followed the victim before driving off. No shots were fired. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, between 5’5’-5’10 with short black hair.”

“Brandishing of a Firearm – On August 19 at 2:28 p.m., officers responded to El Pulgarcito Restaurant located at 1306 Horner Road in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a brandishing. The investigation revealed the victim, a 45-year-old woman, temporarily left her vehicle running with her dog inside while she went into the restaurant. Upon returning to her vehicle, she was confronted by an unknown man. At one point, the man brandished a firearm towards the victim before leaving in his vehicle. No physical contact occurred between the two parties and no shots were fired. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 40’s with black hair and a goatee.”

“Residential Burglary – On August 21 at 3:26 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 7800 block of Blue Gray Close in Manassas (20109) to investigate an alarm activation. The investigation revealed the homeowner was alerted to an alarm inside the home. Upon checking the basement, the homeowner observed an unknown man jumping over the fence in the backyard into the neighbor’s yard. During the investigation, officers located damage to the basement door. Jewelry was reported missing.

Suspect Description: A Hispanic male with longer hair in the back and a goatee. Last seen wearing a black shirt and brown pants.”

“Strangulation | Domestic Related – On August 17 at 11:17 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 11100 block of Stagestone Way in Manassas (20109) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 28-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused pushed the victim against a wall before grabbing her neck. The parties eventually separated, and the police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Marquis Quentin JOHNSON, was arrested. Arrested on August 18: Marquis Quentin JOHNSON, 31, of the 11100 block of Stagestone Way in Manassas. Charged with strangulation and domestic assault & battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Abduction | Domestic Related – On August 18 at 9:35 p.m., officers responded to the Bayvue Apartments located in the 1300 block of East Longview Drive in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 41-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim and prevented her from leaving the room and, at one point, shoved her into a wall. The parties eventually separated, and the police were contacted. The accused fled the apartment prior to police arriving on scene. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Edwin Alfonso HERRERA-SOL, who was arrested on August 21 without incident. Arrested on August 21: Edwin Alfonso HERRERA-SOL, 51, of the 1300 block of East Longview Drive in Woodbridge. Charged with abduction and domestic assault & battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Malicious Wounding – On August 19 at 10:09 a.m., officers responded to the 7300 block of Old Centreville Road in Manassas (20111) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 26-year-old man, and two male acquaintances were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, both men struck the victim before walking back into a nearby hotel. The victim walked a short distance before falling to the ground where he remained until police arrived at the location. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. While investigating the incident, officers located one of the men involved,

identified as Michael Anthony COACHMAN III, at the hotel where he was detained and found in possession of suspected illegal narcotics. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the second man, identified as Christopher James LEE. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. Arrested on August 19: Michael Anthony COACHMAN III, 26, of no fixed address. Charged with malicious wounding, malicious wounding by mob, and possession of a controlled substance. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond. Wanted: [No Photo Available]

Christopher James LEE, 34, of the 24500 block of Ridge Road in Damascus, Maryland. Described as a white male, approximately 5’11, 250lbs., with brown hair & eyes. Wanted for malicious wounding and malicious wounding by mob.”

“Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On August 21 at 3:46 a.m., officers encountered a vehicle in the 17100 block of Old Stage Road in Dumfries (22025) that was believed to be connected to a domestic dispute. While investigating the incident, officers determined a male occupant, later identified as the accused, was intoxicated, and wanted from another jurisdiction after determining he had initially provided officers with false identifying information. When officers attempted to take the accused into custody he actively resisted and refused to follow officers’ commands. The accused was eventually secured and taken into custody. During transport and processing, the accused continued to actively resist, threatened officers, attempted to bribe the officers and assaulted officers on more than one occasion. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Eric Mitchel BROMMER, was arrested. Arrested on August 21: Eric Mitchel BROMMER, 26, of 2501 Sedgewick Place in Dumfries. Charged with 2 counts of assault & battery on LEO, 11 counts of obstruction, 1 count of attempted bribery of officers, 1 count of false identity to LEO, 1 count of attempted assault & battery on LEO, 1 count of intoxicated in public, and 1 count of driving with an open container of alcohol. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On August 19 at 11:28 p.m., officers on the concert detail at Jiffy Lube Live located at 7800 Cellar Door Drive in Bristow (20136) were in the C-lot parking area, when a concert patron, later identified as the accused, approached an occupied police vehicle. During the encounter, the accused struck the vehicle and was determined to be intoxicated. When officers attempted to detain the accused, he struck an officer in the arm. After a brief struggle, the accused was detained without further incident. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as James Jeromey ARCHIBEQUE, was arrested. Arrested on August 19: James Jeromey ARCHIBEQUE, 47, of 8006 Carbondale Way in Springfield. Charged with assault & battery on LEO and intoxicated in public. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”