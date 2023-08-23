Politics

Governor returns to Manassas diner, says ‘we can give more funding for cops, teachers, mental health’

By Lynn Forkell Greene
Glenn Youngkin and Bill Woolf talk to Prince William County School Board member Jennifer Wall.

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