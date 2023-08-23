Politics Governor returns to Manassas diner, says ‘we can give more funding for cops, teachers, mental health’ By Lynn Forkell Greene Published August 23, 2023 at 4:24PM Glenn Youngkin and Bill Woolf talk to Prince William County School Board member Jennifer Wall. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Lynn Forkell Greene View all posts #Bill Woolf #Gainesville #Glenn Youngkin #Locals Only #SD30