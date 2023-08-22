Workhouse Haunt returning Friday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 28

Workhouse Arts Center: “The Workhouse Arts Center is excited to announce the return of a Northern Virginia Halloween season favorite, the Workhouse Haunt, a scare-inducing outdoor haunted trail.”

“This year’s event, titled Haunt: Game Over, marks the 10th season of the haunted trail at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. Haunt will run on weekends from Friday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 28. A sneak-preview night is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30, featuring complimentary and discounted tickets for first responders, veterans, active military, teachers, and health-care workers.”

“Haunt will also perform on Halloween night, Tuesday, Oct. 31. Each Friday and Saturday night, live bands will perform in the Rizer Pavilion on the Workhouse campus.”

The campus can be found at 9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton.

“Music entertainment is free; no entrance fee is required to attend the performances. Food trucks, soft drinks, beer, wine, and themed-specialty drinks will be available for purchase on site.”

“Tickets for the haunted trail go on sale at noon on Aug. 25, and prices start at $30 per person. Visit www.workhousearts.org for schedule and event details.”

“Guests will travel in small groups for a frightening experience that brings them next to the site’s abandoned, historic buildings where they will encounter characters and sights.”

“The gates open at 6:30 p.m. most evenings, with the first groups dispatched to the Haunted Trail at 7 p.m. Closing time will vary by event night; please see ticketing web page for the complete schedule. Tickets are being sold by a timed-entry basis to allow guests to reserve the time that they would like to experience the haunted trail and to reduce long wait times at the event.”

“Advance online ticket purchase is highly recommended due to the event historically reaching sold-out capacity.”

Haunt: Game Over 2023 Schedule:

Fridays – Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturdays – Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Sundays – Oct. 8, 15, 22, 29 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tuesday – Halloween, Oct. 31 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

“InsideNoVa is the media sponsor for this year’s Haunt, and tickets for the Haunt Preview Night can be purchased directly from their website.”

“This year Workhouse has partnered again with the Lorton Community Action Center to encourage guests to give back to the community by donating food and other items when they attend the Haunt. A drop off location will be available on the Haunt site.”