Prince William

OmniRide Adding Saturday Service to Manassas/Manassas Park

By Uriah Kiser

OmniRide: “OmniRide will be adding Saturday Service to its list of mobility services starting August 26, 2023. Saturday service will include Local Manassas North (65N), Local Manassas to Manassas Park (67), OmniRide Connect microtransit in Manassas / Manassas Park, and OmniRide Access paratransit in Manassas / Manassas Park. It even includes the East-West Express (96) route that travels between Manassas and Woodbridge! Saturday timetables have been added to the new schedule brochures and they will be available from bus operators and online beginning Aug. 14.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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