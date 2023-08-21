Please vote for Babur Lateef, Chairman of the Prince William County School Board

Hello. My name is Babur Lateef, and I am chairman of the Prince William County School Board.

I am a parent, physician, public servant, and proud product of public schools from kindergarten through medical school. My four children have been in Prince William County schools for their entire education.

I believe we have one of the greatest school systems in the country, and I’ve been proud to serve as chairman of the school board. We have made significant improvements in student success, safety and security, space, and infrastructure, and salaries.

We have more work to do, and that is why I am running for reelection this fall. Please vote for Babur Lateef, chairman of the Prince William County School Board, on November 7.

*Paid for and authorized by Friends of Dr. Lateef.