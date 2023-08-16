30-day warning period to begin for speed cameras in school zones

Manassas police: “Speed enforcement cameras have been successfully installed outside Round Elementary School on Hastings Drive and Metz Middle School on Wellington Road. The cameras will be active during a thirty-minute period prior to the start of school and at dismissal.”

The active times for each school are as follows:

Round Elementary School | Hastings Drive: 8:35 – 9:05 am and 4:15 – 4:45 pm

Metz Middle School | Wellington Road: 7:05 – 7:35 am and 2:45 – 3:15 pm

“On August 16th, a 30-day warning period will begin for these two locations. After the 30-day warning period, citations will begin being issued for speed violations. All violations are reviewed and approved by a Manassas City Police Officer. If it is determined that a violation occurred, a citation will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle. The fine is a $100 civil penalty and does not result in driver’s license demerit points or an increase in insurance rates.”

“In the near future, a speed enforcement camera will be live at Dean Elementary School between the hours of 8:05 and 8:35 am and 3:45 and 4:15 pm. For more information on speed enforcement cameras, please visit the Red Light Camera Program and Speed Enforcement Cameras tab at manassasva.gov/police_department/index.php.”