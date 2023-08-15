Marine Corps Heritage Foundation breaks ground on Semper Fidelis Memorial Park Pavilion

Marine Corps Heritage Foundation: “The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation has begun construction work on the Semper Fidelis Memorial Park Pavilion, part of the expansion of Semper Fidelis Memorial Park, adjoining the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Virginia.”

“The pavilion is part of a larger enhancement of Semper Fidelis Memorial Park, scheduled to be finished in Spring 2024. When completed, the Park will feature 17 additional memorial locations, three new rally points, a new memorial wall for unit plaques, space for over 22,000 new commemorative bricks to be placed along with pathway, and almost another mile of ADA compliant pathways for visitors.”

“The pavilion is made possible through the generous contributions of Marine veteran, distinguished entrepreneur, visionary leader, and philanthropist Tim Day, his wife Sandy Day, and the Timothy T. Day Foundation.”

“Tim and Sandy Day’s generosity has transformed the landscape of the National Museum of the Marine Corps and Marine Corps Heritage Center,” said Major General James W. Lukeman, president and CEO of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation.”

“Tim and Sandy have enhanced Semper Fidelis Memorial Park and the National Museum of the Marine Corps with spaces where visitors from around the world will come to remember the sacrifices of Marines now and for future generations.”

“The pavilion’s footprint and landscape design will evoke the image of a senior enlisted rank insignia in the Marine Corps. Benches will be spaced for quiet reflection and a tranquil view will be seen from inside the pavilion looking out to the National Museum of the Marine Corps and surrounding grounds.”

Other features of the park expansion include Marine medium girder bridge: a lightweight bridge that can be assembled without help from heavy equipment, ass well as new footbridge.

For more information, visit the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation website at marineheritage.org.