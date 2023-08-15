Prince William Police Department: “Armed Robbery – On August 13 at 11:34 p.m., officers responded to the area of Shields Way and Rodes Drive in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 33-year-old man, was walking in the above area when he was approached from behind and knocked to the ground. The suspect then struck the victim multiple times and took his property. During the encounter, the suspect threatened the victim with a knife. The suspect took the victim’s watch and money before fleeing on foot. The victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene by fire and rescue personnel. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark blue jeans.”

“Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On August 13 at 11:57 a.m., officers responded to the Marywood Apartments located in the 10700 block of Crestwood Drive in Manassas (20109) to investigate a destruction of property. The investigation revealed at approximately 2:20 a.m., gunshots were heard in the above area. Later that morning, a resident of an apartment located damage to a bedroom ceiling. Further investigation revealed a round entered the apartment from the outside, traveled through a window and into the ceiling. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.”

“Stabbing Investigation – On August 12 at 1:24 a.m., officers responded to the 10900 block of Coverstone Drive in Manassas (20109) to investigate a stabbing. The investigation revealed the victim, a 22-year-old man, was in the above area when he was involved in a verbal altercation with another man. At one point during the encounter, the victim was pushed down by the other man and a physical altercation ensued before the accused retrieved a knife and cut the victim in the face. Both parties quickly fled the area, and the victim reported the incident to a family member who contacted the police. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation continues as officers attempt to identify the suspect who was described as a Hispanic male with long black hair.”

“Strangulation | Domestic Related – On August 10, officers responded to investigate a domestic dispute that was reported to have occurred at the Elevations One Apartments located in the 1900 block of Stevens Road in Woodbridge (22191) on August 9 at approximately 8:00 a.m. The investigation revealed the victim, a 23-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim’s neck. The parties eventually separated. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the accused, identified as Troy BLAIR-WILKES. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. Wanted: [Photo from May 2023] Troy BLAIR-WILKES, 20, of the 1900 block of Stevens Road in Woodbridge. Described as a black male, approximately 6’4, 176lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Wanted for strangulation.”

“Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On August 12 at 7:45 a.m., officers responded to the 12900 block of Freestone Court in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed at approximately 5:30 a.m., the caller heard gunshots in the above area before locating shell casings near a telephone pole later that morning. Further investigation revealed around the time the gunshots were fired, an unknown white vehicle was seen quickly fled the area. No injuries or property damage were reported.”

“Assault and Battery | Possible Attempted Abduction – On August 13 at 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dumfries Road and Lake Jackson Drive in Manassas (20112) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 29-year-old woman, was walking in the above area when a white truck stopped beside her. During the encounter, an unknown man approached the victim attempted to hug her multiple times before the victim was eventually able to walk away. It is possible the man may have attempted to pull the victim towards the vehicle. At no point during the encounter were any weapons implied or displayed. No injuries were reported. Suspect Description: A Hispanic male, with short unkempt hair, and a full beard. Last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and other unknown clothing.”

“Malicious Wounding | Road Rage Related – On August 13 at 8:06 p.m., officers responded to the area of Botts Avenue and Horner Road in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a road rage incident. The investigation revealed the victim, a 36-year-old man, was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of another vehicle, identified as the accused, who approached the victim, and struck him multiple times. Officers were in the area at the time and were flagged down shortly after the encounter. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Joshua BARRETT, was arrested. Arrested on August 13: Joshua BARRETT, 33, of 14885 Emberdale Drive in Woodbridge. Charged with malicious wounding. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related – On August 11 at 5:43 p.m., officers responded to the Elevations One Apartments located in the 14300 block of Bellona Road in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 40-year- old man, and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused stabbed the victim with a knife in the lower back before the parties separated. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Roquia Elishia BARNES, was arrested. Arrested on August 11: Roquia Elishia BARNES, 43, of the 14300 block of Bellona Road in Woodbridge. Charged with malicious wounding. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Strangulation | Domestic Related – On August 12 at 6:00 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 14200 block of Doris Court in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 42-year-old woman, and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused jumped on top of the victim before separating. A short time later, the accused grabbed the victim’s neck before retrieving a machete-style knife and brandishing it towards the victim and a 16-year-old male family member. The victims eventually left the home and contacted the police. While investigating the incident, officers were informed of a previous domestic dispute that occurred on August 9 where the accused struck the victim. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Rene ESCALANTE, was arrested. Arrested on August 12: Rene ESCALANTE, 49, of the 14200 block of Dorris Court in Woodbridge. Charged with 1 count of strangulation, 2 counts of brandishing, and 3 counts of domestic assault & battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”