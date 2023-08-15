Great Fall Events at Manassas Park Community Center

This upcoming fall season is filled with special events for you and your family at the Manassas Park Community Center!

Fall Yard Sale – Saturday, September 9th | 8 am – 12 pm | Free to attend

SELLERS: What’s the best way to celebrate all that Fall cleaning? A yard sale of course! Clean out your attics, basements, garages and sell, sell, sell at this popular event. For a low price of $10, sellers get a space. For more information, please contact Kaitlyn Collier at [email protected].

BUYERS: This is your time to treasure hunt and give items a new life. Come on down and look for deals because it’s a FREE event for buyers.

City of Manassas Park’s Latino Festival – Saturday, September 30 | 10:00 am – 6:00 pm | Free to attend

Celebrate our community in this festival filled with traditional food, live music, performances, and more- there will even be a pupusa eating contest! For more information, contact Yesy Amaya at [email protected].

Trunk or Treat – Saturday, October 28 | 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm | Free to attend

It’s time for ghouls and vampires to come out to play, knights and superheroes to gear up, princesses and fairies to put on their best shoes- it’s time for Trunk or Treat! Join us for an evening of safe trick-or-treating at the MPCC parking lot. Decorated vehicles will line up and hand out treats to all the spooky creatures attending. We’re looking for volunteers interested in decorating their vehicle and passing out candy/treats to attendees! If interested please contact Kaitlyn Collier at [email protected].

Bonfire Bash – Friday, November 3 | 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm | $8 per person

Fall nights are s’more fun with a bonfire! Join us at our bonfire bash to pick out a pumpkin, roast a s’more, play games, take a hayride around the park, and more! There is something for the entire family to enjoy. Pre-registration is required per family member. Extra s’more kits are available on a first come first serve basis.

* All events take place at 99 Adams Street, Manassas Park, VA 20111 *

99 Adams Street, Manassas Park, VA 20111 | 703.335.8872 | ManassasParkCommunityCenter.com