OmniRide service change takes effect August 21

OmniRide: “OmniRide’s Service Change will take effect on Monday, August 21. Schedules for Express and Metro Express will change on that date. On August 26, 2023, OmniRide will add Saturday Service to Local mobility services in Manassas and Manassas Park.”

“OmniRide has added extended late evening Express service from D.C. to Prince William County. Three late evening trips will originate in DC on the Gainesville/L’Enfant Plaza/Navy Yard (612) route, and they will arrive at the Pentagon at 7pm, 8pm, and 9pm. Riders bound for eastern Prince William can transfer to buses to the Horner Road, Telegraph Road, 234 and OmniRide Commuter Lots. 612 buses will continue to the Balls Ford, University and Heathcote Commuter Lots.”