Prince William GOP urges Republicans to vote early

Prince William County Republican Committee: “Today, the Republican Party of Virginia is proud to launch Secure Your Vote Virginia – a brand new way for Virginians to vote early.”

“Here’s the truth – for too long, Democrats have played the game while Republicans sat on the sidelines. Every single election, Republican candidates go into election day trailing by thousands of votes.”

“We need Republican Majorities in the House of Delegates and State Senate to back Governor Glenn Youngkin and his commonsense, conservative agenda. We cannot let the radical, far-left, extreme Democrats win and turn our beloved Commonwealth into California.”

The initiative encourages Republicans to vote early or sign up for a ballot to be mailed to their homes from the Virginia Department of Elections.