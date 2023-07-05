Politics

Prince William GOP marches in Dale City July 4th parade

By Uriah Kiser
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Members of the Prince William County Republican Committee marched in the annual Dale City Independence Day Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2o23.

The committee submitted the photos in the slideshow.

The parade traveled down Dale Boulevard, from Mapledale Plaza to Center Plaza at Minnvieville Road. It’s the largest Independence Day Parade in Virginia.

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