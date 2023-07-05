Politics Prince William GOP marches in Dale City July 4th parade By Uriah Kiser Published July 5, 2023 at 9:20AM [Photo: Prince William GOP] Jeanine Lawson and Vern Robinson running for the Prince William Board of County Supervisors At-large seat, and Potomac District seat, respectively. [Photo: Prince William GOP] [Photo: Prince William GOP] Previous Image 1/3 Next Image Members of the Prince William County Republican Committee marched in the annual Dale City Independence Day Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2o23. The committee submitted the photos in the slideshow. The parade traveled down Dale Boulevard, from Mapledale Plaza to Center Plaza at Minnvieville Road. It’s the largest Independence Day Parade in Virginia. Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Dale City #Election 2023 #Independence Day