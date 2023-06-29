Starting June 15, Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism invited the community to participate in a wildlife photo contest.

The list of categories you can submit your work in includes:

Birds

Mammals

Baby Animals (young of any species)

Other Wildlife (underwater life, reptiles, amphibians, insects, spiders, macro and more)

Young Photographers (ages 7-17)

Contest rules and eligibility can be found online.

The deadline to submit photos is July 31, 2023, and the winner will be announced on August 18.

Winners will receive the following:

A PWC Prize Pack full of park goodies

Free Mini Golf & Paddle Boat Passes

Recognition on PWC Parks social media

Recognition in Park Bench

As of June 27, there have been 30 entries, apply today and upload your pictures to win.

There are 30 entires in the contest so far, according to a county parks department spokeswoman.