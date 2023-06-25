2 shot at home in Woodbridge, suspect in custody

Two people were shot tonight at about 9 p.m. at a home on Redbud Court, off Walnut Street in Woodbridge.

We don’t know the extent of the victim’s injuries or what led to the shooting. Both victims were taken to Inova Fairfax Hosptial by ambulance.

One person is in custody, according to initial reports.

More as we have it.