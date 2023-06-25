Prince William 2 shot at home in Woodbridge, suspect in custody By Uriah Kiser Published June 25, 2023 at 10:21PM Two people were shot at a house on Redbud Court in Woodbridge. [Submitted photo]Two people were shot tonight at about 9 p.m. at a home on Redbud Court, off Walnut Street in Woodbridge. We don’t know the extent of the victim’s injuries or what led to the shooting. Both victims were taken to Inova Fairfax Hosptial by ambulance. One person is in custody, according to initial reports. More as we have it. Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Crime #Woodbridge