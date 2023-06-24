NOVEC ads win 4 Telly Awards

NOVEC News Release: “Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative, along with G&T Communications, announced June 10 that they have received one silver and three bronze Telly Awards for television advertisements. The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television “across all screens.” The Telly Awards Judging Council includes experts from Marvel, TIME, and Vimeo.”

“NOVEC is a not-for-profit electric utility corporation that supplies and distributes electricity and energy-related services to more than 175,000 metered customers in Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Stafford, and Clarke counties, the Town of Clifton, and the City of Manassas Park”

“According to the Tellys website, judges considered more than 13,000 entries from across the globe for the 40th annual Telly Awards. Founded in 1979 to honor commercials made for cable and local TV, “the Telly Awards has refreshed its categories each year to honor the evolving, broad range of work being produced today – work that reflects the trends, issues, and topical matters of each year,” according to the website.”

Here the awarded ads: