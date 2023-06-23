Sentara Medical Center and Potomac Urology reach prostate care milestone

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: “Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center (SNVMC) and Potomac Urology are celebrating the 750th case using Aquablation therapy for the treatment of enlarged or swollen prostate in men.”

“This milestone places SNVMC among a handful of hospitals in the U.S. to treat 750 patients or more using this innovative therapy.”

“Aquablation therapy combines real-time imaging, automated robotics, and a heat-free waterjet for immediate removal of enlarged prostate tissue while sparing the structures needed for urinary continence and sexual performance.”

“Aquablation therapy is the first and only image-guided, automated, heat-free robotic therapy for the treatment of BPH.”

More about Aquablation therapy and its technology can be found online.