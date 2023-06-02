Virginia Democrats call border deployment a ‘political stunt’

The Center Square: “Virginia Democrats and Republicans reacted in opposite ways to Youngkin’s decision to deploy 100 troops to the southern border to support Operation Lone Star.”

“Virginia Democrats quickly accused the governor of grandstanding in a “desperate search for national relevance” – using Virginians’ tax dollars for a “political stunt.” While Virginia Republicans praised the governor’s move in the “strongest possible terms”— instead criticizing President Biden’s administration.”

“Virginia Republicans applauded Youngkin’s decision to deploy national guardsmen to the southern border in response to the federal government’s “lack of action.” Del. Todd Gilbert, the House of Delegates speaker, underscored the fentanyl crisis in support of the deployment.”

Youngkin said he deployed the troops to the southern border to fight the surge of Fentanyl and human trafficking. Over 2,600 Virginia residents died from drug overdoses in 2021, a five-year high.