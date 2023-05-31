Shots fired at Dale City house; Man, 64, charged

Prince William police: “Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling – On May 30 at 7:55PM, officers responded to investigate a destruction of property reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 13000 block of Kolman Ct. in Woodbridge (22193) at approximately 7:00AM. The

investigation revealed the homeowner heard a loud noise earlier in the morning before locating damage to the home later that evening.”

“While investigating the incident, officers made contact with the neighbor, identified as the accused, and determined he fired multiple rounds from an air rifle which struck the neighboring residence. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.”

“Following the investigation, the accused, identified as James Raymond BROOKS Jr., was arrested. Arrested on May 30: [No Photo Available]. Raymond BROOKS Jr., 64, of 4403 Kentmore Dr. in Woodbridge Charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unsecured Bond”