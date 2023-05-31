Sentara grants Youth For Tomorrow $30,000

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center Facebook page: “Sentara Cares presented a check for $30,000 to Youth For Tomorrow, a non-profit neighbor of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, on May 17, 2023.”

“Youth For Tomorrow provides a range of services to support at-risk youth and families – they work to guide them to a better future. Originally envisioned by noted football coach Joe Gibbs in 1983, Youth For Tomorrow opened its doors in 1986 and has been changing lives ever since.”

“Through Sentara Cares, we are both honored and humbled to support Youth For Tomorrow for the vital work they do in the community,” said Dr. Alice Tang, Chief Medical Officer for Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.”

“Learn more about the Sentara Cares program and apply for a grant at sentaracares.com. More information about Youth For Tomorrow is available at youthfortomorrow.org.”