Old Occoquan items to be auctioned Saturday, June 3

Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta: “On Saturday, June 3, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., there will be a live auction during Occoquan’s RiverFest and Craft Show. The owner of the Mill at Occoquan project has agreed to allow us to auction off a variety of old Occoquan items that remain on the property, with all the proceeds going to the 501(c)(3) Occoquan Historical Society.”

“To access the auction, patrons will need to travel on the sidewalk behind the vendor tents just to the west of Ellicott Street on the river side of Mill Street (modest signage will be near the entrance) and enter through the property’s gate.”

“Advance viewing of the items will take place from noon to 1:00 p.m., with the live auction starting shortly thereafter. Cash, personal checks with ID, and credit cards will be accepted. Winning bidders will be able to arrange for the pickup of items in subsequent days if necessary. All items are auctioned as is with no warranties of any kind.”