Kaine presses postal service for answers about mail delays

The Center Square: “Sen. Tim Kaine is pressuring the U.S. Postal Service to address mail delivery issues plaguing some regions of Virginia. Kaine is pressing for answers regarding “persistent issues” with mail delivery across the commonwealth and how the postal service plans to fix them.”

“I am concerned that Virginia communities as far-flung as Smyth County in southwest Virginia, the Richmond area (nearly 300 miles away from Chilhowie by highway), and Arlington, across the river from Washington, D.C., are all experiencing missing bills, medications, tax documents, and days/weeks without mail,” said Kaine.”