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Jackson Hollow Road Weekend Closure in Haymarket June 2-4

By Uriah Kiser

VDOT Northern Virginia: “Jackson Hollow Road (Route 680) between Waterfall Road (Route 601) and Simon Kenton Road (Route 1055) in Haymarket will be closed to through traffic, weather permitting, from 8 p.m. Friday, June 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 4 to replace a pipe culvert, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.”

“Those needing to reach properties along Jackson Hollow Road will have access; however, traffic will not be able to go beyond the point of pipe culvert replacement (between Babbling Brook Court and Simon Kenton Road) in either direction.”

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