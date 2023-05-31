304 to retire from Prince William schools

Published May 31, 2023 at 12:22PM | Updated August 13, 2024 at 6:26PM

Prince William County Public Schools will hold a retirement ceremony for teachers.

“PWCS will recognize the many years of dedicated service by our retiring educators and staff,” states a press release.

School leadership, elected and appointed federal and state officials, School Board, Board of County Supervisors, retirees, students, and community members will be invited to attend the event at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Gar-Field High School, 14000 Smoketown Road, in Woodbridge.

A total of 304 people will retire from the state’s second-largest public school system. Nearly 100 people will be there to watch.

Meanwhile, the school division is advertising more than 800 vacant positions. Prince William County Public Schools is the county’s largest employer, with about 12,000 employees.