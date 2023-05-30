Woman stops car in Woodbridge, bullets fly

Prince William police: “Shooting Investigation – “On May 28 at 8:13PM, officers responded to the area of Delaware Dr. and Horizon Ct. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed the victim, a 19-year-old woman, was driving when she briefly stopped her vehicle in the above area and observed two unknown men on the opposite side of the street.”

“At one point, the victim’s vehicle was struck by rounds fired by the men. The victim quickly drove to a nearby residence and contacted the police. The suspects fled the area prior to police arriving at the location. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. While checking the area, officers located shell casings in the roadway.”