Prince William County Public Libary: “Prince William Public Libraries’ 2023 Summer Reading program is centered around kindness, friendship, and unity with the theme, “All Together Now.” From June 20 – August 20, come into any of our 12 libraries to register for Summer Reading. You can also register online at pwcva.gov/library or through the Beanstack Tracker app on your smartphone.”

“This year’s Summer Reading program has something for all ages. Game cards are uniquely designed for Babies and Toddlers, Preschool – Grade 5, and Grades 6 – 12, with fun activities to complete that encourage participants to learn more about library services and programs and to read books to meet goals and win prizes. This year’s program also includes a challenge for adults by encouraging them to complete activities or read books all summer.”

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: “READ is the word for this summer, and the all-ages Summer Reading Challenge is now open. There are so many good books in the library! Check out the list of Staff Picks for May for recommended reading from your librarians.”