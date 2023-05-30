OmniRide Lake Ridge routes consolidation: Public hearing Wednesday, May 31

Published May 30, 2023 at 9:29PM | Updated May 30, 2023 at 11:26PM

OmniRide: “The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC) has scheduled a public hearing to discuss the following proposed changes to OmniRide bus services.”

“Consolidation of the Lake Ridge-Washington DC (L100) and Lake Ridge-Pentagon-Crystal City (L200) commuter routes into one route. The consolidated route would serve the Pentagon Transit Center as well as all current L100 stops in downtown Washington. Extension of select Dale City-Pentagon (D200) trips into Crystal City to compensate for the Lake Ridge route consolidation. Introduction of new Eastern and Western Commuter Lot Connector trips to provide additional access to commuter lots during off peak times. Details about these proposed changes will be available at OmniRide.com prior to the public hearing.”

“The public hearing will be held on Wednesday, May 31, at 7:00 pm at the OmniRide Transit Center 14700 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge, VA 22192. Comments will be accepted during the public hearing or may be emailed to [email protected].”