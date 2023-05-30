Madelyn Pitts, of Woodbridge, missing since April

Madelyn Pitts, 27, has been missing from her home in Woodbridge since April 24, 2023.

Prince William police told PLN she left home after an argument. She is now listed on the Black & Missing Foundation.

Sabina Turner, aunt and Godmother: “She was last seen leaving her home in the Woodbridge, Virginia area on April 24th. The family recently relocated to this area; hence, their familiarity, connections, etc. are limited. This smart, beautiful, educated Black woman is deeply loved by our family and missed. We are praying for her safe return. I am asking that you televise, share with your sister news media outlets, and post on your social media.Maddie’s “Missing Person” flier is attached to this email. If the public has any information regarding Madelyn’s whereabouts, please call Master Detective Cordero (571)722-6078 or 911.”