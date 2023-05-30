Empty soup cans needed

Keep Prince William Beautiful: “I am an intern with Keep Prince William Beautiful this summer. As a part of my internship, I am putting on a program for elementary-aged kids at the library where they will learn about aluminum can recycling and reuse through a story and activity. I have planned to make planters out of repurposed soup cans as the activity to get the kids to engage with the concepts of reuse and recycling, but in order for this to happen, I need donations of used cans without a sharp edge. Any size is great as long as they can fit a small plant”

“If you have soup cans without a sharp edge that you are willing to donate, you can drop them off at the Keep Prince William Beautiful office before June 20th: 4391 Ridgewood Center Drive Suite F, Woodbridge, Virginia 22192”