Dump truck crash closes Route 28 in Yorkshire

Published May 30, 2023 at 9:04AM | Updated May 30, 2023 at 2:03PM

Update 1:30 pm

Police reopened the road about 10 a.m.

MATOC: FINAL: Truck Crash. VA-28 NB before Orchid Bridge Drive. Prince William County, VA. Incident contained to both shoulders, and all travel lanes are reopened. Delays remain in both directions approximately one mile. Delays on area arterial roads remain heavier than normal.

Original post:

A dump truck crash on Route 28 in the Yorkshire area near Manassas forced the road’s closure about 6 a.m.

Prince William police: “Traffic Alert: Crash | #Manassas; #PWCPD is on scene for a dump truck that struck a utility pole at Centerville Rd (Rte 28) & Orchird Bridge Dr. All of Rte 28 will be closed between Yorkshire Ln & Orchird Bridge Dr. No injuries reported. Follow police direction & Drive Safely”

MATOC: “UPDATE: Truck Crash VA-28 NB before Orchid Bridge Dr. PW Co VA. All lanes remain blocked NB/SB btwn Yorkshire Ln and Orchid Bridge Dr. NB traffic diverted to Yorkshire Ln. SB traffic detoured to Ordway Rd. NB delays appx 3 miles. SB delays appx 2 miles Extended closure expected”