Child shoots dad in leg, dad charged

Prince William police: “Allowing Access to Firearms by Children – On May 26 at 7:05PM, officers responded to investigate a shooting that was reported to have occurred at the Westgate Apartments located in the 8000 block of Ashland Ave. in Manassas (20109) at approximately 6:35PM.”

“The investigation revealed the victim, a 12-year-old male juvenile, was inside the apartment with his father, identified as the accused, when he was left unattended with a loaded firearm. The juvenile was handling the firearm when a round was fired from the weapon which then struck the victim in the leg. The accused contacted another family member who drove the victim to an area hospital where police were contacted.’

“The victim’s injury was determined to be non-life threatening. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Bryant Joseph WHITE, was charged. Charged on May 26: [No Photo Available] Bryant Joseph WHITE, 42, of the 8000 block of Ashland Ave. in Manassas, charged with allowing access to firearms by children Court Date: Pending | Status: Released on a Court Summons”