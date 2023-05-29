Kitten dies, man charged with animal cruelty

Prince William County police: “Felony Animal Cruelty – “On May 26 at 6:59PM, officers responded to The Stone Point Apartments located in the 14900 block of Potomac Heights Pl. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a domestic dispute.”

“The investigation revealed the owner left her 3-month-old Siamese and Maine Coon kitten in the apartment with a family member, identified as the accused. When she returned later in the day, she located the kitten unresponsive in the bedroom.”

“The investigation revealed at some point during the day, the accused kicked the kitten in the head multiple times. Animal Control Officers responded to the scene to take possession of the animal for further examination to determine the cause of death.”

“Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Frederick Grant PIERCE, was arrested. Arrested on May 26: Frederick Grant PIERCE, 18, of the 14900 block of Potomac Heights Pl. in Woodbridge, Charged with felony animal cruelty Court Date: Pending | Bond: $1,500 Unsecured.”