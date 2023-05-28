Windshield-kicking road rage ends in charges

Prince William police: “On May 25 at 4:27PM, officers responded to the area of Token Forest Dr. and Alistair Dr. in Manassas (20112) to investigate a fight stemming from a road rage incident. The investigation revealed the victims, a 30-year-old man and a 59-year-old man, were driving on Token Forest Dr. when another vehicle pulled in front them. The other vehicle then reversed suddenly and struck the victim’s vehicle.”

“The occupants of the striking vehicle, who were known to the victims, exited their vehicle where a physical altercation then ensued. At one point during the encounter, one of the suspects jumped onto the vehicle and began kicking the windshield, causing it to break. Eventually, the parties separated, and the police were contacted.”

“The victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Following the investigation, the suspects, identified as Bilal NAZARI and Helal NAZARI, were arrested.”

“Arrested on May 25: Bilal NAZARI, 22, of 12623 Jedburg Ln. in Woodbridge, Charged with malicious wounding and reckless driving Court Date: Pending |Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond. Helal NAZARI, 21, of 12623 Jedburg Ln. in Woodbridge, Charged with malicious wounding and destruction of property Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”