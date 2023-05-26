Inova gifted $75 Million for hospital’s heart and vascular programs

Inova: “Today Inova announced a transformational gift from long-time supporters of Inova, Dwight and Martha Schar, to support the hospital system’s heart and vascular programs. The Schars’ gift of $75 million – one of the largest to advance heart health in the country – will accelerate innovative cardiovascular care in Northern Virginia through the enhancement and expansion of what will become “Inova Schar Heart and Vascular.” The funds will be used to grow specialty services; focus on research, outreach, prevention and early diagnosis; recruit and retain top care team talent; and promote health equity across the Northern Virginia region.”

“The Schars have given or pledged more than $126 million to Inova Health System since 1993, including a $50 million gift in 2015 to establish the Inova Schar Cancer Institute. Seeking to expand the impact of their latest gift, the Schars are also challenging the Northern Virginia community to match their pledge.”

“Inova is home to Northern Virginia’s only Level 1 Trauma Center and Level 4 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Its hospitals have a total of 1,936 licensed beds.”