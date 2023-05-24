Stafford to hold annual Memorial Day Ceremony on May 26

Stafford will hold its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m. at the Armed Services Memorial located on the campus of the George L. Gordon, Jr., Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford.

This year’s ceremony is dedicated to the armed service members who died serving our country during the Gulf War. All families of fallen service members and veterans are asked to identify themselves to the greeters for special seating.

“As a tribute to the families, friends, and fellow armed services members, we want to honor and recognize the sacrifice of armed services members who were lost.” said the Stafford Board of Supervisors Chairman Dr. Pamela Yeung. “We are privileged to have General Craig Crenshaw, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, as our keynote speaker.”

Craig Crenshaw is a retired Major General in the United States Marine Corps and the former president of Claxton Logistics, a Stafford business. He is also a veteran of the Gulf War and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Stafford County Public Schools will provide the National Anthem and special music. Pastor Chris Brown of Cornerstone Church and Chaplain for Stafford County Fire and Rescue will give the invocation. Marine Corps Base Quantico is providing a Color Guard.

Rolling Thunder Chapter VA 3 will be special guests and present a special formation. All those with motorcycles who would like to honor the fallen are welcome to the ceremony and asked to park in the front row of the parking lot next to the Memorial.