Volunteer actors needed at Quantico to simulate survivors

Greetings, Prince William – Here’s an opportunity to help with a disaster exercise! Prince William County and Marine Corps Base Quantico responders and emergency managers are conducting a Training Exercise to validate capabilities used in an emergency.

First responders and Marines need Volunteer Actors who can simulate survivors of an emergency event. The exercise will take place on Thursday, May 25th, 2023, from 7:30 am–3 pm at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle 22172. Lunch will be provided. All volunteer actors must preregister and receive confirmation that they have been cleared to participate in the exercise; as such, no walk-up volunteers can be accommodated. For more information or to register, please visit https://ess.ascenttra.com/Registration/PrinceWilliamQuanticoFSEActors/.

If you’re passionate about fighting hunger, the staff at Action in Community Through Service (ACTS) wants to meet you! They have a need for volunteers to help in their Hunger Prevention Center with food donations, assembling food packages, and helping with client intakes. You’ll feel great knowing you are helping our food-insecure neighbors get the help they need to feed their families! Please email [email protected] for more information.

wants to meet you! They have a need for volunteers to help in their with food donations, assembling food packages, and helping with client intakes. You’ll feel great knowing you are helping our food-insecure neighbors get the help they need to feed their families! Please email for more information. You can be a friend to a wounded veteran! Brain Injury Services is looking for a PALS volunteer ( P roviding a L ink for S urvivors) to be a friend and pickleball player to a combat-wounded veteran with a brain injury. The volunteer would travel to McLean 1-2 times a month. Please email [email protected] or call 703.451.8881, ext.232, for more information.

is looking for a PALS volunteer ( roviding ink for urvivors) to be a friend and pickleball player to a combat-wounded veteran with a brain injury. The volunteer would travel to McLean 1-2 times a month. Please email or call 703.451.8881, ext.232, for more information. Catholic Charities has a wide variety of volunteer opportunities! Volunteers are needed to welcome new immigrants, become friends/support older immigrants, support youth services, interpret/translate languages between clients and staff, deliver critically needed items to immigrant families, manage donations, and more! You’ll get a warm feeling as you help welcome immigrants from other countries into our culture! Please email [email protected] to learn more.

has a wide variety of volunteer opportunities! Volunteers are needed to welcome new immigrants, become friends/support older immigrants, support youth services, interpret/translate languages between clients and staff, deliver critically needed items to immigrant families, manage donations, and more! You’ll get a warm feeling as you help welcome immigrants from other countries into our culture! Please email to learn more. Dog Lovers! Guiding Eyes for the Blind needs volunteer Puppy Raisers in Prince William and Stafford County to care for adorable, purpose-bred puppies during their first 14-18 months. Raisers provide the pup with the love, socialization, house manners, and basic obedience they will need to succeed in guide dog training. You’ll meet other dog lovers while learning life lessons and taking pride in knowing you’re doing something extraordinary! No previous dog experience is required, and current pet owners are welcome. Please visit https://bit.ly/3pc9wpb for more information on this family-friendly opportunity; email [email protected] to learn more.

needs volunteer in Prince William and Stafford County to care for adorable, purpose-bred puppies during their first 14-18 months. Raisers provide the pup with the love, socialization, house manners, and basic obedience they will need to succeed in guide dog training. You’ll meet other dog lovers while learning life lessons and taking pride in knowing you’re doing something extraordinary! No previous dog experience is required, and current pet owners are welcome. Please visit https://bit.ly/3pc9wpb for more information on this family-friendly opportunity; email to learn more. “Busy Bee” volunteers are needed! The Manassas Bee Festival will be held June 24 at Liberia House, 8601 Portner Avenue, Manassas 20110, and volunteers of all ages are needed to make this a “honey” of an event! The day begins at 7:30 am and wraps up by 3:30 pm. Duties include helping set up the evening before (June 23), helping the day of the event (June 24) with assisting vendors, water for farm animals, assisting and guiding experts/music acts, directing parking, greeting people, safely assisting the beekeepers with supplies and help with any last minute set-up and other jobs as needed. Volunteers of all ages are welcome, although volunteers age 15 and under should volunteer with an adult. Please visit www.manassasbeefestival.com and click on Contact to sign up. Questions? Please email [email protected] .

will be held June 24 at Liberia House, 8601 Portner Avenue, Manassas 20110, and volunteers of all ages are needed to make this a “honey” of an event! The day begins at 7:30 am and wraps up by 3:30 pm. Duties include helping set up the evening before (June 23), helping the day of the event (June 24) with assisting vendors, water for farm animals, assisting and guiding experts/music acts, directing parking, greeting people, safely assisting the beekeepers with supplies and help with any last minute set-up and other jobs as needed. Volunteers of all ages are welcome, although volunteers age 15 and under should volunteer with an adult. Please visit www.manassasbeefestival.com and click on Contact to sign up. Questions? Please email . If you enjoy children, here’s a fun event! Northern Virginia Family Service’s Healthy Families program is holding a Summer Picnic for their client families, and volunteers are needed to make this a fun afternoon for everyone. The picnic will be held June 7, 4 pm-7 pm at Signal Hill Park, 9300 Signal View Drive, Manassas Park 20111. Duties include engaging kids and their guardians at fun activity stations such as a water play area, chalk area, obstacle course, grill food, infant tummy time tent, etc. Volunteers aged 16+ are welcome. Volunteers aged 13-15 must volunteer with a parent or guardian. Volunteers must be available to work the full shift and are asked to be vaccinated. You’ll feel great and have loads of fun as you provide an afternoon of activities, games, and tasty food for vulnerable families! Please email [email protected] to learn more.

program is holding a for their client families, and volunteers are needed to make this a fun afternoon for everyone. The picnic will be held June 7, 4 pm-7 pm at Signal Hill Park, 9300 Signal View Drive, Manassas Park 20111. Duties include engaging kids and their guardians at fun activity stations such as a water play area, chalk area, obstacle course, grill food, infant tummy time tent, etc. Volunteers aged 16+ are welcome. Volunteers aged 13-15 must volunteer with a parent or guardian. Volunteers must be available to work the full shift and are asked to be vaccinated. You’ll feel great and have loads of fun as you provide an afternoon of activities, games, and tasty food for vulnerable families! Please email to learn more. If you have Mondays off, the hard-working staff at Northern Virginia Food Rescue has a great volunteer opportunity for you! Starting at the end of May, they need volunteers on Monday mornings, 8 am-11 am, to help sort through the donations of produce they’ll be receiving from the Dale City Farmer’s Market. Their warehouse is located at 10535 Battleview Parkway, Manassas 20109. Your work will help make healthy fruits and vegetables accessible to food-insecure families in our local community! What better way to enjoy summer than by eating some fresh, healthy produce? Please email [email protected] for more information.

has a great volunteer opportunity for you! Starting at the end of May, they need volunteers on Monday mornings, 8 am-11 am, to help sort through the donations of produce they’ll be receiving from the Dale City Farmer’s Market. Their warehouse is located at 10535 Battleview Parkway, Manassas 20109. Your work will help make healthy fruits and vegetables accessible to food-insecure families in our local community! What better way to enjoy summer than by eating some fresh, healthy produce? Please email for more information. St. Thomas UMC Food Pantry needs volunteers age 18+ to help with weekly pickups of donated food from area grocery stores. Donations are typically picked up between 8 am-10 am Monday-Saturday and delivered to the food pantry at St. Thomas UMC, 8899 Sudley Road, Manassas 20110. A larger vehicle/minivan is recommended due to the amount of donated food. Volunteers should be prepared to lift boxes weighing approximately 40 pounds. You’ll feel great as you help deliver food that will be given to food-insecure families in our community! Please email [email protected] to learn how you can fight hunger.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.