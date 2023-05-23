Bank of America robbed, police seek suspect

Police are searching for a man who robbed Bank of America near Manassas at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22.

Bank Robbery – On May 22 at 3:28 PM, officers responded to the Bank of America located at 7701 Donegan Dr. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed an unknown man entered the bank and demanded money from the teller. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the bank on foot. No weapon was seen, and no injuries were reported. A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the suspect who was not located. During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Jake LOVE, and obtained a warrant for his arrest on May 22. Attempts to locate the suspect have been unsuccessful. The suspect is known to frequent the area of Sudley Rd. and I-66. Investigators are asking anyone who may have information helpful to the investigation to contact police. The investigation continues.

Wanted: [Photo from March 2023]

Jake Thomas LOVE, 29, of no fixed address

Described as a white male, 5″11″, 175 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes

Wanted for robbery