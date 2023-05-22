Kona Ice food truck expands to area

Published May 22, 2023 at 5:52PM | Updated September 4, 2024 at 11:38AM

Kona Ice, a shaved ice company, is expanding into Bristow, Nokesville, and Quantico and will feature entertainment, frozen treats, and new fundraising opportunities in the area.

Kona’s truck, which began serving the community in March, offers a self-service dispensing system allowing for full customization. Guests have the option to choose from the 20-plus flavors and four different sizing options; child size (nine ounces), classic (12 ounces), large (16 ounces), and what the company calls a Kowabunga size (22 ounces).

“Before joining Kona, I was in the Navy for more than two decades and later worked in communications and management,” said Ronny Howard, owner of Kona Ice of Bristow, Nokesville, and Quantico.

The company aims to make a difference in local areas, raising $135 million in total donations nationwide since 2007. Howard continues the tradition of donating thousands of dollars each year to local school groups, teams, and community organizations.

Beyond fundraisers, popular spots for the food truck franchise include stops at fairs, festivals, and other community events.

To learn more about Kona Ice of Bristow, Nokesville, and Quantico, you can call at 201-281-6298.