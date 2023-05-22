Joyce Francine Gould, 63, shot, killed at Manassas-area town house

Police said a woman was shot and killed after arguing with a roommate.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex off Sudley Manor Drive near Manassas on Sunday, May 21, 2023. A 71-year-old man is charged with murder.

Murder Investigation – On May 21 at 4:21PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 7900 block of Minor Hill Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a death. The caller reported to police their landlord, a 63-year-old woman, was found unconscious on the kitchen floor. When officers arrived at the home, the victim was found to have been shot. Fire and rescue personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The investigation revealed the victim and another tenant of the home, identified as the accused, were involved in an altercation. At one point during the argument, the victim was fatally shot. Detectives obtained warrants for the accused, identified as Roger Allen FOOTE, Jr., who was located on May 22 at approximately 6:30AM by Fairfax County police and arrested without incident. The incident was isolated to the inside of the residence and there was no threat to the community.

Arrested on May 22: [No photo available]

Roger Allen FOOTE, Jr., 61, of the 7900 block of Minor Hill Rd in Manassas

Charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bon

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Joyce Francine GOULD, 63, of Manassas